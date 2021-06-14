Deri Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $392,972.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $392,972.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00062519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00168746 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00187639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.90 or 0.01087262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.70 or 0.99963802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.