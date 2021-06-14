Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,380.00

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and last traded at GBX 4,305.79 ($56.26), with a volume of 137846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,268 ($55.76).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 104.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,967.28.

In other news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total value of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

