DCF Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of ARNA traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

