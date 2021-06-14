DCF Advisers LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

