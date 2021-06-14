DCF Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,674,000 after buying an additional 108,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $524.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.