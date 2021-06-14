Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

