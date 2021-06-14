Datawallet (DXT) Reaches Market Cap of $155,839.97

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datawallet has a market cap of $155,839.97 and approximately $2,645.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datawallet has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.16 or 0.00806974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.47 or 0.08110522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00084469 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.