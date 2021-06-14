Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKILY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

