DAD Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $54.11 million and approximately $189,388.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.00796395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.88 or 0.07935714 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

