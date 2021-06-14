Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 149.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRIS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Curis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 499,636 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 225,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

