Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.37. Curis shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 33,985 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

