CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $239.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,647,641 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $233.53. 2,707,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.99 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.