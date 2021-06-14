CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report $45.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $43.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $182.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $188.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $195.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $340,290. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $8,786,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB remained flat at $$14.54 during trading on Wednesday. 1,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,647. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $749.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

