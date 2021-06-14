Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $20.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.44. 4,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.95 million, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 965,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

