Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.61

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.61 and last traded at C$18.57, with a volume of 21472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.30%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

