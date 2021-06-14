CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $53.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 132.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 134.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 39.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth $13,565,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

