Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.52 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
