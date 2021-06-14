Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.10 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERJ. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.15.

ERJ stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

