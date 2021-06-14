Credit Acceptance (CACC) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Credit Acceptance to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Credit Acceptance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance 1 3 0 0 1.75 Credit Acceptance Competitors 191 843 1062 62 2.46

Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus price target of $370.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.32%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 22.35%. Given Credit Acceptance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credit Acceptance is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credit Acceptance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance $1.67 billion $421.00 million 11.18 Credit Acceptance Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 16.93

Credit Acceptance’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Credit Acceptance. Credit Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Credit Acceptance has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Acceptance’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Acceptance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance 40.83% 29.86% 9.02% Credit Acceptance Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

Summary

Credit Acceptance competitors beat Credit Acceptance on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.