Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.89. 16,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 909,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 425.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter worth $345,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 160.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Covanta by 191.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 34.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 330,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

