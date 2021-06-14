Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Martin acquired 39,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 486.40 ($6.35). 339,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,032. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -288.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.