Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of COST opened at $381.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

