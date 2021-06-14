Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 437,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,194,000 after acquiring an additional 64,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 106.8% in the first quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 11,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 348,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87,854 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 384,894 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.89. 13,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.70. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

