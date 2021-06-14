Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,021 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $154,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 11,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 348,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 384,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 54,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.91. 11,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

