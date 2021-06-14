CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $185,610.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $185,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,489,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $121,450.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $10,997.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $122.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $126.90.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.