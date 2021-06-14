Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,147. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 566.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cortexyme by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cortexyme by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

