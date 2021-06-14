Contrasting Rezolute (RZLT) and Its Peers

Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) is one of 837 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rezolute to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Rezolute has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.7% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rezolute shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rezolute and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rezolute Competitors 4616 17620 38809 767 2.58

Rezolute presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 106.80%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Rezolute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rezolute is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -93.58% -79.63% Rezolute Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rezolute and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A -$20.33 million -0.07 Rezolute Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.67

Rezolute’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute. Rezolute is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rezolute beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It also develops RZ402, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

