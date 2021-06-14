Contrasting Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness and Ulta Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 7 0 2.64 Ulta Beauty 0 8 15 0 2.65

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $340.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.29 -$26.48 million $0.23 121.96 Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 3.00 $175.84 million $4.66 72.27

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. Ulta Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 7.01% 29.86% 10.86%

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Petco Health and Wellness on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

