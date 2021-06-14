Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.24. Constellium reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 2.63. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

