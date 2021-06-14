Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $237.89 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

