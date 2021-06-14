Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Position Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 176.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CNSL stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $663.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.