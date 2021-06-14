Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CDOR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.89. 12,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

