Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

