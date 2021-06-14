Comparing M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) & Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&T Bank and Marlin Business Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.28 billion 3.16 $1.35 billion $10.02 15.40 Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.66 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 24.89% 10.39% 1.09% Marlin Business Services 20.04% 10.66% 1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for M&T Bank and Marlin Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 1 4 4 0 2.33 Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

M&T Bank presently has a consensus price target of $159.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. M&T Bank pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Marlin Business Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Marlin Business Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operates 716 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a portfolio of approximately 80,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers reinsurance services; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market deposit accounts. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

