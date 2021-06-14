CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 325,565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of CommScope worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CommScope by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CommScope by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of COMM opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

