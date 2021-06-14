CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.40. CommScope reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $29,365,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.