Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 27,740 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.27% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $26,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.23. 3,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,770. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

