Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 160 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $393.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

