Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 138,131 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 248.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,131 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

AMT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.34. 6,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,155. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

