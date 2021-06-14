Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,837 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mplx were worth $67,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,040. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

