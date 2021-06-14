Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,342 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,262,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

SA opened at $18.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.83. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.