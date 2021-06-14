Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

