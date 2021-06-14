Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.