Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIM opened at $4.26 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

