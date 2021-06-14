Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.08. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.