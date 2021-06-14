Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Curi Capital increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $135.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.17. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $95.47 and a one year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

