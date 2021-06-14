Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,077 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

