Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CNAF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

