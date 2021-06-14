Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 113,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $220,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 245,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,632,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

