Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

